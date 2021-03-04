Not robbery: Colleagues refute police finding on motive behind attack on Iloilo lawyer

MANILA — Colleagues of human rights and public interest lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen on Thursday rejected a finding of the Iloilo City Police that he was a robbery victim.

Guillen sustained multiple stab wounds in the head and at the back after 2 masked men attacked him as he was alighting from his car, according to the police and the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), whose Panay chapter Guillen heads.

The police said Guillen tried to run away from the 2 men but he tripped and fell on the ground. The two men then stabbed him repeatedly until Guillen called for help.

The two men left on board 2 motorcycles with Guillen’s bag and laptop as people arrived to respond to his call for help, based on a closed circuit television footage.

A screw driver, however, was left stuck in the lawyer’s left cheek.

The screw driver has since been removed and Guillen is now in stable condition, according to NUPL-Panay.

“Hindi lang ito robbery. Makikita mo pattern. Sa CCTV makikita mo, parang riding in tandem talaga na papatayin ka,” NUPL Vice President for the Visayas, Atty. Rene Estocapio said Thursday morning at an online rally to condemn the attack on Guillen.

“Ang puntirya sa kanya buong face . . . Buong face and neck niya, puro stab wounds,” he added.

NOW: NUPL lawyers hold online indignation rally over the attempt on the life of Atty. Angelo Karlo "AK" Guillen in Iloilo City last night. pic.twitter.com/WM9Wfc4OQ4 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 4, 2021

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines has condemned the attack as a “brazen and bloody assassination attempt,” while rights group alliance KARAPATAN also believed it was more than a street crime.

“We simply cannot dismiss this incident as a petty street crime or robbery. Guillen's attackers obviously had the intent to kill him, targeting him in the head and upper body,” it said in a statement.

The Iloilo City Police however is not ruling out the possibility that the attack was work-related.

Guillen, the secretary general of NUPL Panay and assistant vice president for NUPL Visayas, has handled several political cases, including the case of the Tumandok indigenous peoples who were arrested late last year in police and military operations which ended with 9 indigenous leaders killed.

He was also arrested at a Labor Day rally in May last year after assisting protesters.

He was part of the team that conducted a fact-finding mission in Sagay city, Negros Occidental following the killings of 9 sugarcane farmers in October 2018.

Estocapio said that prior to the attempt on Guillen’s life, the 32-year-old lawyer had been receiving threats ranging from his car being tailed and his residence being placed under surveillance, which prompted him to move to a different place.

He was stabbed near General Luna St., a major thoroughfare in Iloilo City, which Estocapio compared to Roxas Boulevard.

“Siya talaga pinupuntirya ng State because very vocal siya at makikita talaga yung exposure niya sa mga kaso,” Estocapio said.

“Alam ng mga ahente ng militar na isa siya sa pinaka-active na lawyers sa Iloilo. Very exposed siya sa mga kaso ng NUPL di lang sa Panay kundi pati sa Negros,” he added.

Guillen’s colleagues from Manila attested to his dedication and competence with lawyer Kristina Conti calling him NUPL’s “secret weapon” who assisted them in many cases.

Most recently, Guillen was co-counsel for a petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act, which BAYAN filed before the Supreme Court.

He wrote the initial draft of former Rep. and NUPL Chair Neri Colmenares’ opening statement during the oral arguments before the Supreme Court last month.

Colmenares described him as a “brilliant lawyer” with a strong foundation in criminal and constitutional law, but an even stronger will to serve the people.

Guillen finished at the top of his class at the University of San Agustin College of Law in 2014 and went on to join NUPL.

Estocapio accused the Philippine government of being behind the attack, noting that it came a few days after village chief Julie Catamin was also killed in Tapaz town, Capiz on February 28.

Catamin had rebutted government claims that the Tumandoks who were killed in December last year were members of the New People’s Army and claimed the firearms and explosives used against those arrested were planted, according to KARAPATAN and the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines.

“Sino ba talaga mag-benefit if mawala si Atty AK? Yung estado mismo. Wala na, it will be a loss to us, to the people at sa mga lawyers,” he said.

“Yung ginawa talaga nila is an act of cowardice,” he added.

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, compared the stabbing of Guillen to a recent attack on National Democratic Front peace consultant and Anakpawis chair Randall Echanis, who was killed inside his rented home in Quezon City, allegedly a victim of a petty crime.

“This is no ordinary robbery. Wala itong pinagkaiba sa pagpaslang kay Ginoong Randall Echanis na pinalabas din nilang simple crime,” he said of the attack on Guillen.

Zarate said he will file a resolution at the House of Representatives seeking to investigate the incident.

Fifty-four lawyers and judges have been killed in the Philippines since President Rodrigo Duterte took office, according to NUPL’s count.

Guillen, the group said, is the 4th NUPL lawyer to survive an attempt on their lives.

The 3 others were Ron Espinosa in Sorsogon, Cathy Salucon in Isabela and Criselda Heredia in Capiz.

“We're just doing our jobs,” said lawyer Kathy Panguban while fellow-lawyer Maria Sol Taule said: “We don't feel safe anymore under the Duterte administration.”

NUPL secretary-general Ephraim Cortez said the lawyer’s union intend to file another motion with the Supreme Court regarding the attack, even as the high court had not acted on previous manifestations and motions urging it to temporarily halt the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

NUPL and KARAPATAN had also previously failed to secure protection from the Court of Appeals in the writ of amparo and habeas data petitions they filed against State forces.

“We will not take this sitting down...Hindi natin hahayaan na ito ay magpapatuloy. Hindi ito ang dahilan para magpapaatras sa atin sa ating adbokasiya,” he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES