More than 17,000 Sinovac vials arrive in Northern Mindanao

The first batch of Sinovac vaccine from China arrived on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental. Photo courtesy of PIA-10

The first batch of 17,400 vials of Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 arrived on Thursday at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.

The vaccines were brought to the Department of Health Region 10 warehouse for proper accounting, checking, and cold chain management.

The first inoculation is expected to be done Friday for healthcare workers of the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC), the referral hospital for COVID-19 patients in Region 10.

NMMC liaison officer Dr. Bernard Julius Rocha said the DOH allotted 1,800 vials for their personnel.

Initially, there are 1,400 employees of NMMC who volunteered to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Bukidnon Provincial Health Office said that more than 500 vials will be allotted for health workers of Bukidnon Provincial Medical Center (BPMC) in Malaybalay City.

Provincial health officer Dr. Gary Guido Tabios Jr. said extra Sinovac doses will be distributed to other government-owned hospitals in the province.

