DFA reports surge in COVID-19 recoveries, deaths among Filipinos abroad



MANILA - The number of COVID-19 fatalities involving Filipinos abroad climbed to 1,033 on Thursday as 12 new fatalities were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The additional deaths made for the highest single-day report since February 10, when the DFA recorded 23 new fatalities.

Total cases reached 15,052, with 29 new cases. Of this number, 4,506 are active, the DFA said. The number of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos is the highest in the Middle East and Africa.

The agency also recorded 58 new recoveries, raising the total to 9,513.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 807 in the Asia Pacific, 902 in Europe, 2,712 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

04 March 2021



In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 584,667 people. The tally includes 12,404 deaths, 535,037 recoveries, and 37,226 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 115 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.5 million people have died while more than 65 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

