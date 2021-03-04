China to donate 400,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses, says Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian check a vial of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine during the arrival ceremony for the first shipment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base, Pasay, Metro Manila, Feb. 28, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said China would give another 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines, which would raise its total donation to a million shots.

Manila last Sunday received its first vaccine supply, courtesy of Beijing's donation of 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.

"I will be receiving another [batch], March. China would give us another 400 [thousand COVID-19 shots], making their donation to this country 1 million," Duterte said in a speech at the inauguration of a school building in Valenzuela City.

Duterte did not say which brand Beijing would donate.

The President said he preferred to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese state firm Sinopharm.

"Hindi masyado ako ma-ano d'yan sa mga produkto ng puti," he said.

(I am not that confident in the products of Western countries.)

Among the hardest-hit in Asia by the pandemic, the Philippines will receive later Thursday 487,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Britain's AstraZeneca, the country's second supply.



"For those of you who'd opt to take that vaccine, fine with me. Wala sa akin iyan (that is nothing to me). Others might prefer brands," said Duterte.

"The doctors are very discriminating. They're waiting for Pfizer," he added.

More details to follow.