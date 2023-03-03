'We are not preparing for war': DND chief on EDCA projects

An American soldier assists a Philippine marine as they conduct a chemical reconnaissance and surveillance exercise during "Kamandag, Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea,” a joint the US-Philippines military exercise in Zambales on Oct. 7, 2022. The drills involve 1,900 U.S. Marines and more than 600 mostly Philippine counterparts in mock amphibious assaults and special operations, the first under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, frowned on military exercises with American forces. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Projects under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the US are aimed to boost the Philippines' defense capabilities and not intended for agression with other countries, the Department of National Defense said Thursday.

“Our projects under EDCA and our other defense partnerships are not intended for aggression. We are not preparing for war, rather we are aiming to develop our defense capabilities against eventualities and threats to our security," DND officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez said in a statement.

He said efforts under the security deal with the US are meant for enhancing the Philippine military's "facility readiness".

Galvez noted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's order to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to shift its focus "towards territorial defense, especially in the West Philippine Sea".

“Our previous engagements and exercises with our partners used to focus on internal security operations. Now, we are eyeing to strengthen our abilities to respond to external threats that may arise along our border areas," he said.

Galvez said the DND aims to expand the number of EDCA sites further, a month after Manila and Washington agreed to designate four new agreed locations for rotation of US troops and equipment in the Philippines.

“We understand the apprehensions expressed by our local chief executives about EDCA and our bilateral exercises. However, we must consider the volatile situation in which we operate and not view our country in isolation,” he said.

“The Philippines straddles a crucial location in the Pacific, and we have seaboards to the north, south, east and west. All of these must be monitored and protected," Galvez stressed.

He also emphasized that projects under EDCA are also efforts to boost the country's response to natural disasters.

Galvez also said the Philippines is not only forging ties with the US, its long-time ally but also with "our friends, allies and like-minded nations."

“We are hopeful for the continued support of the Filipino people in these endeavors.”

Some senators and local government executives on Wednesday sought explanation from DND officials regarding its plan to construct 4 more military bases under EDCA.

The new bases would be erected in Cagayan, Isabela, and Zambales, all in Northern Luzon.

During the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing led by Sen. Imee Marcos, DND, AFP and Department of Foreign Affairs officials were made to explain and justify the planned construction of the new EDCA sites despite earlier projects still uncompleted.

Galvez denied that the government has already identified the new EDCA sites and refused to answer if the military already shifted to a new defense strategy.

The agreement between Manila and Washington to build more EDCA sites came amid Beijing's growing assertiveness on Taiwan—which is near the Philippine island of Luzon—and its relentless military aggression in the disputed South China Sea.