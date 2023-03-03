MANILA — A lawmaker sees the House of Representatives giving its final approval next week to a controversial resolution calling for a constitutional convention (con-con) to amend the 1987 Constitution.

"Definitely sa House of Representatives I see it by next week, pasado na po ito on 3rd reading," Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo said in a forum on Friday.

"I understand, of course, nagkakaroon din po ng pagdinig po sa Senado. Itong mangyayari pong approval sa House of Representatives papadala po sa Senado rin for their consideration," he continued.

(Definitely in the House of Representatives, I see it by next week, it will pass 3rd reading. I understand, of course, the Senate also has hearings. After approval at the House of Representatives, it will be sent to the Senate for their consideration.)

Salo is optimistic that senators will be receptive to charter change despite a recent statement by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa that his colleagues were cold to the idea.

"It's already a 'victory' on the part of the House of Representatives, mas mabilis po ngayon. The same time pinag-uusapan po sa Senado kasi pansinin mo yung pananaw ng marami before kapag pinag-usapan po constitutional change kadalasan po, sa Senado sarado yung mga tao pero sa ngayon ibang-iba," Salo said.

"The fact that they're open to discuss it, then there's a chance na pwede tayong pumunta doon," he added.

(It's quicker this time. It's also being discussed in the Senate. Before, the Senate was closed to the idea, but it's different now. The fact that they're open to discuss it, then there's a chance that we could go there.)

The House approved Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 last week on 2nd reading in a viva voce vote, paving the way for a vote on final reading next week.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the resolution needs the approval of two-thirds of congressmen and two-thirds of senators, voting separately, to pass.

However, a con-con will also need an implementing bill, which is currently pending in the House and is expected to also be similarly approved soon.

Every administration since the Ramos Administration has seen attempts to revise or amend the charter but all of them failed because of stiff opposition from the Senate, which always refuses to tackle any charter change measure submitted by the House.