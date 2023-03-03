Senate minority warns vs ROTC revival following new hazing death

MANILA -- Senators from the minority bloc on Friday urged fellow lawmakers to stop pushing for the revival of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program following the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig due to alleged hazing.

"I have been consistently calling for the reconsideration of the revival of the mandatory ROTC program even before the death of John Matthew Salilig. Now, that call is even clearer," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros said "there is no compelling justification to revive the mandatory ROTC program," considering that the country faces other much urgent crises that must be prioritized.

"In times of economic and education crises, spending billions of pesos on ROTC is a waste of precious taxpayers' money. Government spending should go instead to programs that address learning poverty, losses, and gaps," she said.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel also echoed Hontiveros' view.

"Scrap the bill making ROTC mandatory. Make it only optional to those who are 'militarily inclined' or interested in military matters," Pimentel said.

However, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the main champion of the measure, described the calls as "desperate."

"What a desperate move from anti-ROTC Leftist group. What is the connection? The victim died because of fraternity hazing and not of ROTC training," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa found an ally in fellow Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who found no connection between hazing violence and ROTC.

"The goal of ROTC is to inculcate discipline and good citizenship among the youth. It is precisely incidents like these that ROTC intends to eliminate by molding our youth to respect our country and one another," Gatchalian said.

The body of Salilig was found Tuesday at a remote site in Cavite, after a fraternity member involved in his initiation ceremony led police investigators to the area where his body was buried.

The frat member claimed Salilig was hit at least 70 times and was no longer responsive while on board a vehicle.

