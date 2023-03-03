Suspects involved in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig are escorted by Biñan Police following an inquest proceeding at the Department of Justice in Padre Faura, Manila on March 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Police consider the hazing death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig as "solved" following the arrest of some members of Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Criminal complaints have been filed against 6 suspects in the death of the 24-year-old chemical engineering student. The alleged master initiator during the hazing rites also surrendered Thursday.

"Ito ay klarong klarong paglabag ng Republic Act 11053 (or Anti-Hazing Act of 2018)," Biñan City acting police chief Lt. Col. Virgilio Jopia told ANC's "Rundown" Friday.

"Well, we consider this case na solved because of the arrest of the leaders or officers of the fraternity chapter."

Authorities are still tracking down 10 individuals believed to have knowledge of the hazing death of Salilig. They are considered as persons of interest

Two of them have sent surrender feelers, Jopia said.

"Nakita natin 'yung usad ng kaso napakabilis dahil 'yung willingness nila to help the investigation is solid kaya we have a very good case para sa insidente na 'to," he added.

Salilig was reported missing by his brother on February 20.

He was found more than a week later buried in a vacant lot in Imus, Cavite.

A witness earlier told police the victim was beaten at least 70 times.

"In the middle of their initiation, napadumi 'yung ating biktima tapos sumunod na nun namutla siya hanggang sa sumuka siya. Nagtuloy-tuloy pa rin 'yung kanilang initiation," Jopia said.

Jopia said the suspects ruled out bringing the victim to a nearby hospital and had even considered burning the latter's body.

A medico-legal examination revealed Salilig died due to

severe blunt force trauma in the lower extremities.

Salilig's remains were flown back to his hometown Zamboanga City. He will be laid to rest on Saturday.