P1.4-B worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu: AFP

Courtesy of Wesmincom

MANILA—Government troops seized around P1.4 billion worth of smuggled cigarettes in Indanan town, Sulu on Thursday.

The Armed Forces' Western Mindanao Command said in a statement Friday that the contraband was packed in 19,000 boxes kept inside a warehouse at Sitio Boutan, Barangay Kajatian in Indanan.

Military units, along with Bureau of Customs personnel, confiscated the smuggled cigarettes from the storage house.

Wesmincom said troops transported the contraband to the Port of Zamboanga for inventory.

Last week, P1.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were also seized in Manila.