MANILA— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Cherry Mobile chief executive officer Maynard Ngu as his special envoy to China for trade, investment and tourism, Malacañang said on Friday.

Marcos administered Ngu's oath of office earlier in the day in Malacañang, video from Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) showed.

As special envoy, Ngu will promote international trade and investment with Beijing, as well as tackle trade and boost economic opportunities for the Philippines with Chinese business leaders, the Palace said.

Marcos also appointed Benito Techico as a special envoy to China for trade, investment, and tourism in late February.

