WHO: Too early to declare victory over COVID-19

People walk at the business district of Makati City on March 01, 2022, on the first day under COVID-19 Alelrt Level 1 status. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The World Health Organization said Thursday that while it is encouraging to see deaths from COVID-19 decline globally, it is still far too early to declare victory over the virus.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, in an online press conference, said that while more than 56 percent of the world’s population has been fully-jabbed against the disease, only 9 percent come from low-income countries.

“The only sustainable way out of the pandemic is to reach high vaccine coverage in all countries. We must now turn our attention to addressing the crucial question of how we turn vaccines into vaccinations, how we ensure all countries have enough tests, enough oxygen to treat patients, and enough PPE to keep health workers safe,” he said.

The WHO has repeatedly said that the target is to inoculate 70 percent of every country’s population. But WHO Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals Director Dr. Kate O’Brien explains, governments must work hard to target those who really need to get jabbed the most.

“It’s not just 70 percent of just anybody in the population. It really is about those who are most in need of vaccination to protect them directly from disease. We’re still quite a distance from that,” she said.

“The real emphasis in every country is getting about 100 percent coverage of those who are most needing the vaccine. 100 percent of health workers, 100 percent of older adults, 100 percent coverage of those who have underlying medical conditions on the way towards a 70 percent coverage of the whole population. So this is where the focus has to be. That’s what will take the pressure off the health system.”

Some 10.2 million of 63 million fully vaccinated Filipinos have received their booster shots, according to DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“Ang booster shot po gives you additional protection. Yung bakuna na una nating nakuha, nagwewain po ang immunity overtime. So kelangan lang ng booster para tumaas ng konti ang immunity sa katawan,” she said.

(The booster shot gives you additional protection. The immunity from the primary series wanes over time. So we need a booster so we can increase our body's immunity.)

Days after the National Capital Region and 38 other areas were placed under alert level 1, the health official said the public has been generally compliant in terms of wearing facemasks. What concerns the DOH is the situation in public transportation.

“Mukhang bumalik sa pre-pandemic kung saan beyond 100 percent capacity ang nakikita natin sa sasakyan na pampubliko. Gusto namin magpaaalala lalo na sa mga operator pati na sa mga local governments pati na sa mga ahensiya ng gobyerno na sana po let’s maintain 100 percent capacity, do not go beyond 100 percent capacity.”

(It seems public transportation returned to what it was pre-pandemic which means beyond 100 percent capacity. We want to remind operators, local governments, state agencies to maintain 100 percent capacity, do not go beyond 100 percent capacity.)

Like the WHO, the DOH said COVID-19 is nowhere near to becoming endemic in the Philippines.

“Nakikita natin sa araw-araw may kaso pa rin na kasong naitatala na bago. Hindi pa katanggap tanggap ang datos natin kung saan meron tayong around 1,300 cases all over the country na 7-day average. And here in NCR (National Capital Region) we have about 290," Vergeire said.

(We can see we still record new cases everyday. Our data of 1,300 cases all over the country on a 7-day average is still not acceptable.)

"So dadating tayo sa punto na katanggap-tanggap siya, manageable siya at nago-outbreak na lang paminsan minsan. 'Yun yung state ng endemicity at kasama po nyan dapat mataas talaga ang state of vaccination."

(We will get to a point where it will be acceptable, manageable, and there will be outbreaks sometimes. That's the state of endemicity and it comes along with a high rate of vaccination.)

As countries begin easing restrictions, the WHO calls on all governments to continue their surveillance to track the virus and ensure that patients receive the right forms of treatment.

The Philippines has logged a total of over 3.6 million coronavirus infections, with 97 percent or over 3.5 million recoveries. The country’s positivity rate of 4.7 percent for March 2, is the second straight day the figure has been below the WHO’s 5 percent benchmark.

