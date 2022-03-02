Watch more on iWantTFC

Pink-clad supporters show up at Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan's celebration of Women's Month at Plaza Noli in Balic-Balic, Sampaloc, Manila. Team Kiko/Jimmy Dasal

Thousands mustered a show of support for Vice-President Leni Robredo and running-mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Wednesday in the capital, the bailiwick of one of her rivals for the presidency, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Organizers said about 5,000 people joined the "Pink Magic of Hope" celebration of Women's Month, where Robredo and her supporters marched to Plaza Noli in Balic-Balic, Sampaloc, Manila from España Boulevard corner Blumentritt Street.

"Marami po tayong ihahabol, pero gaya po noong nangyari noong 2016, basta sama-sama tayo sa laban, walang imposible. Wala pong sinabi ang pera, walang sabi ang makinarya sa pagkakapit-bisig ng taumbayan," Robredo told supporters.

(We still have a lot to catch up on, but just like what happened in 2016, as long as we're together in this fight, nothing is impossible. Money, machinery have nothing on the unity of the people.)

Pink clad supporters celebrate Women's Month with Vice President Leni Robredo. VP Leni Media Bureau

Robredo languished in pre-election surveys before winning the 2016 vice presidential race by a narrow margin from her closest rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Marcos, also known as "BBM", is facing off again with Robredo for the presidency. He topped January surveys for the top job, where Robredo placed second, followed by Domagoso and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Robredo during the Sampaloc event read placards held by supporters, including "BBM Supporters for Leni", “Kamag-anak ng Isko supporter for Leni”, and “Sa gobyernong tapat, magnanakaw mauurat.”