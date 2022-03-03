Watch more on iWantTFC

Family, friends, and various organizations gathered in front San Francisco's City Hall, demanding that city officials and the police reopen an investigation into the death of Jaxon Sales.

Sales' adoptive Filipino American parents, Jim Sales and Angie Aquino-Sales, hope that the demonstration helps their cause.

"The demands are for a thorough and complete investigation that includes answering our questions because whatever happens after that, the accountability, the next steps will happen because of the investigation," Aquino-Sales said.

According to a police report, on March 2, 2020, 20-year-old Jaxon was found dead in a San Francisco apartment which belongs to a man he met on a dating app. Reports say there were drugs in his system.

The Sales family alleges Jaxon's case was dismissed because he was gay. They claim that the police and the medical examiner did not do a thorough investigation to find the true cause of the death.

API Equality - Northern California (APIENC) is one of the organizations that have rallied behind the Sales family.

"One of the reasons, the main reasons, that we have not gotten honesty or justice for Jaxon is because the police has decided that as a young gay Asian man, his life was not worthy of truth, justice, and honesty," Yuan Wang of APIENC claimed.

A petition on change.org has amassed over 53,000 signatures from people all over the world, demanding justice for Jaxon.

"To find that people from South Africa, the Netherlands, Cambodia, and Vietnam have signed this, it just really speaks to their connection to Jaxon's story and also his family, very multi-cultural family. And to see all of that is just amazing for us," Aquino-Sales said.

The family added that they have also received support from other political leaders in the state and that San Francisco Police Chief William Scott has expressed interest in meeting with them.