Vice President Leni Robredo (center) huddles with her daughters Tricia (from left), Aika and Jillian (right) before the a debate at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) on Sunday. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday shared that while she brushes off baseless online criticism, she felt "guilty" and "bothered" for bringing unwanted attention to her three daughters.

Robredo said she and her daughters Aika, Tricia, and Jillian do not pay attention to insults against her, including the tags "stupid" and "lutang" or absentminded.

"Alam naman nila na hindi totoo iyong mga kung ano-anong sinasabi... Sabi ko nga luging-lugi sa amin 'yong trolls kasi hindi namin sila pinapansin," Robredo, who is running for president in May's elections, told local Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro radio station, Radyo Natin 105.3.

(They know that the various things said are not true. As I said, trolls lose to us because we don't mind them.)

However, Robredo said her daughters have been targeted with lewd comments as they help out in her election campaign.

"Minsan maraming nababastos dahil mga babae 'yung mga anak ko. Naba-bother ako noon. Pero 'yung pagka-bother ko, mas nagi-guilty ako kasi dahil sa akin nalalagay sila sa ganung posisyon. Pero sila mismo, hindi nila pinapansin," Robredo said.

(Sometimes, many disrespect them because they are women. I'm bothered by that. But I'm bothered because I feel guilty that I'm the reason they are put in that position. But they don't pay attention to it.)

Robredo shared this a day after celebrating Women's Month in Sampaloc, Manila, where a flash mob called for an end to violence against women.





The lone female presidential contender, Robredo has also received allegedly sexist remarks. In 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte made insinuations about where she spends her nights, prompting her to brand him as a "misogynist."

'ORDINARY' FAMILY LIFE

During the interview, Robredo shared her family life was "very ordinary."

"Walang sikat sa bahay, walang kino-consider na pulitiko sa bahay... Lahat kami gumagawa ng trabahong pambahay. Lahat kami nagluluto, naglilinis," said the Vice President, who shares a condominium unit with her daughters.

(No is famous, no one is considered as a politician at home. All of us do chores. We all clean, cook. )

"Tingin ko mahalaga sa public officials na nare-retain n'ya yung pagkaordinaryo nya, kasi 'yun ang humuhubog sa kanyang karakter, at ito ang nakakatulong sa klase ng pamamahala na nao-offer nya sa taumbayan," she continued.

(I think it is important for public officials to retain a sense of being ordinary because that shapes one's character and helps in the kind of governance that he or she offers to the people.)

Robredo on the same day made rounds in Oriental Mindoro, home to nearly 560,000 voters.

The presidential contender met with the clergy at St. Augustine Parish in Pinamalayan and Sto. Niño Cathedral in Calapan, and a fisherfolk community.