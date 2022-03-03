Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Aris Messinis, AFP]

MANILA (UPDATED) - Philippine Ambassador to Hungary Frank Cimafranca advised Filipinos in Ukraine on Thursday to seek safety amid Russia's invasion.

“For those na nasa Ukraine ngayon especially in areas that there is active fighting, please just stay at home, in a safe place. Or sa mga seafarers, stay in your ships. Mga commercial ships naman iyan, it will not be intentionally targeted,” Cimafranca said in a webinar hosted by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“And besides many of the harbors are outside of the city proper. So the danger is not so much,” he added.

Based on the DFA’s latest data, 19 Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine have arrived in the Philippines as of March 1, 2022. 19 meanwhile were evacuated to Poland as of March 2, while 27 are in Moldova, mostly seafarers. 4 are now in Romania, 15 in Hungary, and 9 are in Austria.

But Cimafranca advised seafarers should relocate to safer areas if they can.

“Kung merong facilities in the port na hardened shelters, bunkers, better to relocate there. Of course yung mga accidental firing minsan di na iiwasan kung lumaki na ang gulo,” the ambassador said.

Cimafranca admitted that they were worried about the war and urged Filipinos there to pray.

“Sa mga kababayan natin sa Moldova, Romania, and Hungary, let’s just keep praying and hope that this conflict will not escalate. If this conflict will worsen, all of us will be affected anyway. The whole of Europe and the whole world. Wala tayong masyadong magawa ngayon.. lets hope for the best,” Cimafranca said.

The Philippine ambassador urged Filipinos in Ukraine and their families to get in touch with them via their Budapest contact details, especially since borders were overwhelmed with refugees fleeing the war.

- Office Contact number: +3613914300

- Email: budapest.pe@dfa.gov.ph

- Address: Gàbor Aron utca 58, Budapest, Hungary 1026

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PHLinHungary

