Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao is pushing for the regularization, salary standardization, and the provision of special risk allowance during calamities for barangay personnel.

The PROMDI standard bearer said during his visit to Brgy. Poblacion Oeste in Dagupan City that he has filed a bill seeking to give barangay personnel regular salaries just like other government workers.

Pacquiao authored Senate Bill 1956 otherwise known as the “Barangay Officials Salary 2 Standardization Act of 2020” which seeks to amend the Local Government Code to finally give barangay officials and personnel their regular salaries and special risk allowance during calamities.

The former boxing champion said he would ask the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to develop a “standardized Position Classification and Compensation Scheme for Barangay Officials, Personnel, and Volunteer Workers, taking into consideration their educational qualification, nature of work intended to be performed, and the financial capability of their respective barangays, and subject to the minimum qualification standards and guidelines to be prescribed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).”

Pacquiao's proposed compensation scheme for barangay personnel shall be comprised of three salary grades, namely:

Barangay Salary Grade I for barangay appointive officials as already provided by law, and other barangay personnel the positions of which are provided for by ordinance of the corresponding barangay with a salary of P15,000 per month.

Pacquiao willing to join all debates, fora: campaign manager Barangay Salary Grade II for barangay elective officials in the Sangguniang Kabataan and Sangguniang Barangay with the exception of the Punong Barangay with a salary of P25,000 per month. Barangay Salary Grade III for Punong Barangay with salary of P35,000 a month.

As regularized government employees, Pacquiao said barangay officials and personnel shall likewise be entitled to 13th-month pay, a Christmas bonus of P3,000.00, and other bonuses as may be provided by law.