Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he plans to map out long-term and sustainable programs to ensure food security and strengthen the country’s agriculture and fishery sectors.

Pacquiao said the country should strive to become self-reliant and reduce its dependence on imported agricultural products by focusing on production, distribution, and consumption or what he describes as "PDC."

Apart from pushing for food security, the PROMDI standard bearer said his administration would also initiate programs and policies that would optimize the use of the country’s food sources.

He said importation only benefits other countries, importers, and even smugglers at the expense of Filipino farmers and fishermen.

"Against ako sa importation tulad ng mga gulay at isda dahil kaya naman nating mag-produce. Dati nga tayo ang nag-e-export kaya alam kong kaya nating magawa ito at makamit nating magkaroon tayo ng food security," Pacquiao pointed out.

"Palakasin natin ang mga sektor ng agrikultura at tulungan natin ang sting mangingisda upang magkaroon ng sapat sa hapag-kainan ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino."

He reiterated that having a master plan for food security would ensure that Filipinos are not only food-secure but are also economically stable.

"Kailangan nating palaguin ang ating agrikultura. Dapat mayroon tayong programa para sa seguridad sa pagkain at hindi basta na lang tayo nabubulaga ng mga shortage o kakulangan sa mga pangunahing pangangailangan, tulad ng isda at gulay na ngayo'y nag-aangkat pa tayo," Pacquiao said.

The People’s Champ has been going around Pangasinan to continue with his campaign and conduct dialogues in key towns and cities such as Binmaley, Lingayen, and the cities of Dagupan, San Carlos, and Urdaneta.

In Bgy. Poblacion Oeste, where he was announced as the community's "adopted son," Punong Barangay Mark Anthony Gutierrez expressed gratitude for Pacquiao's visit.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa pagdalaw ni Pacman dahil inspirasyon siya ng marami nating kababayan at dala niya ang pag-asa para sa nagandang kinabukasan," Gutierrez said.

Pacquiao said he was surprised with the warm welcome given to him by Pangasinenses. He said this showed that he also enjoys support in the so-called "Solid North."

"Akala ko sabi nila Solid North, iyon pala 'Solid MP (Manny Pacquiao)'," Pacquiao said.