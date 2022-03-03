Government officials inaugurated a 20-classroom school building in Barangay Moncado Kadingilan in Marawi City, considered one of the most affected areas during the 2017 siege. Department of Education handout photo

MANILA — Government officials have inaugurated a school building in an area of Marawi City considered most affected during the 2017 battle between government forces and terrorist Maute group.

Photos posted Thursday by the Department of Education (DepEd) on Facebook showed Undersecretary Alain Pascua and Task Force Bangon Marawi Chairman Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario leading the inauguration of the four-story, 20-classroom building at Marawi Integrated School in Barangay Moncado Kadingilan.

The government is constructing 10 school building in Marawi City's most affected areas. Department of Education handout photo

It is one of 10 school buildings being built in Marawi City's "most affected areas," the DepEd said.

Pascua suggested building connecting bridges between the buildings so make them more accessible to teachers and students, according to the DepEd.

In May 2017, members of the Islamic State-backed Maute group attacked Marawi City, leading to a five-month siege that claimed the lives of some 168 soldiers and policemen, 47 civilians, and 1,000 terrorists.