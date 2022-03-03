Vice President Leni Robredo answers questions during the CNN Philippines Presidential Debate at the University of Sto. Tomas on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, VP Leni Media handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo denied receiving a tip-off for a debate with her rivals for the presidency and fired back at critics who accused her of mounting a publicity stunt at the event.

Robredo in her personal Facebook page addressed accusations that she supposedly learned of questions ahead of the debate that CNN Philippines mounted on Sunday.

"Thank you, kahit hindi totoo. Gusto bang sabihin, nagalingan kayo?" Robredo said on Wednesday night.

(Thank you, even if it is not true. Does that mean you were impressed?)

Robredo and 8 other presidential contenders joined the debate that former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. skipped.

Some supporters said in jest that Robredo had to "rap" when she was asked during the debate to enumerate what she has done to help out in the the COVID-19 crisis.



Following the event, a photo of a barefoot Robredo holding her high-heeled shoes backstage went viral.

In her Facebook post on Wednesday, Robredo said some internet "trolls" have dubbed the photo a "PR stunt."

She then shared a 2016 photo showing her standing barefoot.

"Kahit walang election, ginagawa ko yan pag sumasakit paa ko. Eto resibo. 2016 po ito. Tapos na election. Birthday po ito ng asawa ko," said Robredo.

(Even when I am not campaigning, I do that when my feet hurt. This photo is from 2016, after the elections. It was my husband's birthday.)

Robredo is the lone female presidential candidate in the May polls. Sunday's debate lasted over 3 hours, with contenders required to stand behind a podium as they answered various issues.

"Medyo regular po yan nangyayari, hindi lang sa akin, pero sa marami pang mga kababaihan na hindi sanay ng naka-heels na matagal," Robredo said about going barefoot after the debate in the Facebook post.

(This happens regularly, not just for me, but for many other women who are not used to wearing heels for a long period of time.)

VP Leni to Sumilao farmers and others fighting for land reform: Ang aking assurance kasama niyo ako every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/uKLTywGVv9 — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) February 23, 2022

Robredo was previously seen attending some campaign events in slippers, most recently when she met with farmers of Sumilao, Bukidnon in late February.

