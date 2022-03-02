The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, more popularly known as the Manila Cathedral, is bathed in the Ukrainian colors on Ash Wednesday as Pope Francis declared a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Cities around the world demonstrated their support for an embattled Ukraine by lighting up in Ukraine’s colors of blue and yellow.

Several iconic institutions in Manila have joined the global effort and call for peace.

On Wednesday, the Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, also known as the Manila Cathedral, stood illuminated in blue and yellow lights to support the country fighting the invasion of Russia.

The move, the historic shrine explained, is also in solidarity with Pope Francis’ call to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine.

“We are one with the call of our Holy Father: 'May weapons be silenced! God is with peacemakers, not with those who use violence,'” the Manila Cathedral wrote on a social media post.

The University of Santo Tomas, Asia’s oldest existing university, also shone on Wednesday night in the trending bicolors.

“Our National Cultural Treasures are illuminated in blue and yellow tonight in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. May the hostilities end at the soonest possible time to prevent further bloodshed. We pray for peace as we begin the Season of Lent,” the university wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this week, the century-old De La Salle University glowed in the twin band, too.

“The Lasallian community is one with the world in prayer for the safety of its people and for the immediate resolution of the political conflict,” the school wrote in a post.

The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 836,000, United Nations figures showed Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion.

Since Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mission of overthrowing the Western-leaning government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, hundreds of civilians have been reportedly killed.

The Russians have carried out a massive bombing campaign and encircled urban centers, but Ukraine insists no major city has yet been overtaken. — With a report from Agence France-Presse

