MANILA—Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential contender Leody De Guzman said Wednesday that Filipinos should be in solidarity with other countries such as Ukraine whose sovereignty is challenged in a conflict with Russia.

"Bilang responsableng bahagi ng komunidad ng mga nasyon, tungkulin ng mga Pilipino (at ng ating gobyerno) na tumindig laban sa panghihimasok at pakikialam ng anumang kapangyarihan sa teritoryo't soberanya ng ibang bansa," De Guzman said in a statement.

(As a responsible member of the community of nations, it is the duty of the Filipinos and our government to stand up against the intervention of any power in the territory and sovereignty of another country.)

De Guzman said the safety of overseas Filipino workers should be ensured, adding that being "non-aligned" will lead to neglect of your people and dependence on big countries.

"Importanteng tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng mga OFW na naiipit sa digmaan. Ngunit kakitiran sa pag-iisip ang tumanaw lang sa magiging epekto ng digmaan sa ating mga migranteng Pilipino," he said.

(It is important to ensure the safety of OFWs caught in the war. But it is narrow-minded to only look at the effects of the war on our Filipino migrants.)

"Sa parehong agresyon, sa armadong pag-agaw ng Rusya sa teritoryo ng Ukraine at ang economic sanction ng mga bansa laban sa Rusya, ang numero unong tinatamaan ay ang manggagawa ng dalawang bansa habang nahahagip bilang ‘collateral damage’ ang mamamayan ng Europa at ng buong daigdig."

(In the same aggression, in Russia's armed attempt to seize Ukraine's territory and the economic sanctions of countries against Russia, the hardest hit sector between the 2 countries is the workers while the people of Europe and the whole are suffering as "collateral damage.")

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections, placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes. He promised at that time to end job contractualization, among others.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa.

A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.

