MANILA - Japan approved on Thursday four "small-scale projects" across parts of the Philippines worth P20 million under its 'Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects' program.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa led the contract signing for the following:

P2.7 million to buy ambulances for the city of Parañaque

P6 million for the construction of the Grace Park Health Center in Caloocan

P6.4 million to buy medical equipment for a Rural Health Unit in Palo, Leyte

P4.5 million to buy refrigerated trucks for the NGO Ahon sa Hirap, Inc. (ASHI)

ASHI Chairman Henry Herrera said he is grateful for the funding as the refrigerated trucks will help farmers in Laguna, Rizal, and Antique deliver agricultural products straight to the markets, eliminating additional expenses for middlemen.

"The grant will help our farmers collectively deliver on time quality goods in the local and institutionalized markets, thereby increasing their income," Herrera said.

Herrera, Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez and Caloocan Vice Mayor Macario Asistio were present during the contract signing.

Palo Mayor Frances Petilla attended the event virtually.

Koshikawa said that although Tokyo is helping Manila with big ticket infrastructure projects, smaller projects that directly affect residents are also important.

"We have one common goal: to uplift the lives and empower Filipinos through inclusive growth. With your hard work and commitment, I am certain that these projects will greatly contribute achieving this goal," the envoy said.

The 'Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects' is an Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) scheme of the Japanese government that focuses on small-scale projects.

Local government units and non-government organizations may apply projects in the field of health, education, agriculture, social welfare, water, and capacity building.

