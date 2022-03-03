NAGTIPUNAN, Quirino - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said he would not support proposals seeking to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

Domagoso gave the statement after clarifying why he kept flashing the "two joints" hand sign, a symbol commonly linked to the use of cannabis.

"It will be subject to abuse," he told reporters who asked about his stance on medical marijuana.

"We have to use our system first, our government and our mindset as a citizen," he said.

Domagoso said he would reconsider his decision "someday, somehow" if "science will prove" that marijuana is a more effective treatment than other medicine.

"As long as makikinabang yung kalusugan ng tao, ano mang uri ng gamot na puwedeng makatulong sa kaniya at mabuhay siya, then so be it," he said.

(As long as it will benefit public health, whatever kind of drug that can help a person survive, then so be it.)

Several advocates of medical marijuana earlier said that cannabis is 'less toxic' than other drugs for cancer or seizures.

In 2019, the House of Representatives passed a bill legalizing the use of cannabis for medical purposes, but a counterpart measure has yet to hurdle the Senate.

