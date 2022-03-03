Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Domagoso and physician Willie Ong declare their candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo Manila on September 22, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

NAGTIPUNAN, Quirino - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday denied that he has tapped a foreign adviser to help boost his 2022 presidential campaign.

"Mahina nga ako sa Ingles, baka duguin ako," Domagoso told reporters when asked if he felt alluded to when Sen. Manny Pacquiao said that one presidential contender is seeking advice from a foreigner.

(I'm not good in speaking English, I might get a nosebleed.)

"We cannot afford it, one. Two, paano naman maiintindihan ng foreigner yung kultura ng Pilipino? Paano maiintindihan ng foreigner yung ating mga katutubo?" he said.

(Two, how can a foreigner understand the Filipino culture? How can a foreigner understand our indigenous people?)

Domagoso has been seeking political advice from veteran campaigner Lito Banayo, who has worked on the presidential bids of Sen. Panfilo Lacson in 2004, former president Benigno Aquino III in 2010, and President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

"We ask Filipinos," the Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate said.

"Tayo bilang mga Pilipino, ang tunay na makakaintindi ng mga kapwa natin that I believe," he said.

(We as Filipinos are the only ones who can understand ourselves, that I believe.)

In Pulse Asia's January 2022 survey, Domagoso shared the third spot with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, each getting 8 percent, while former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. topped the polls with 60 percentage points.