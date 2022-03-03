Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Philippines recorded a 40-percent increase in international arrivals in February after the government eased coronavirus-related travel restrictions, according to immigration authorities.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said international arrivals jumped to 211,899 in February from 150,740 in January.

This is also "more than 130-percent higher" than around 91,000 passenger arrivals in February 2021, he said in a statement Wednesday.

On Feb. 10, the Philippines started granting entry to leisure travelers vaccinated against COVID-19, in an effort to boost the tourism sector decimated by the pandemic.

Citizens of some 150 countries that have visa-free entry to the Philippines are allowed to enter.

Of the total number of international arrivals, 154,661 or 72 percent were returning Filipinos, BI port operations chief Carlos Capulong said.

Foreign travelers from the US came in second with 21,383, followed by Canadians with 4,026 and the British with 3,250.

Capulong assured the public the agency is capable of handling the influx of foot traffic at the airports.

"We have deployed enough officers and improved our e-gate services at our international ports to guarantee efficiency at the BI stations," he said.

On Thursday, the Philippines logged 989 fresh COVID-19 infections, the second consecutive day the tally fell below 1,000.

The country has so far tallied a total of 3,664,905 cases, of which 50,458 or 1.4 percent remain active.

RELATED VIDEO