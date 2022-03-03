As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, new CNN polls conducted by SRSS showed that the American public overwhelmingly supports Ukraine while they oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to attack.

83% of respondents said they support increased economic sanctions against Russia for the invasion. Meanwhile, 63% want the US to do more to stop Russia's military assault on Ukraine, and only 38% believe the US has done enough.

On the other hand, 58% oppose sending US boots on the ground, while 42% are in favor to do so.

Americans are also paying attention to the situation in Ukraine, with 79% somewhat closely following it according to the poll.

Among those tuning in are New York Fil-Ams who liken the war to the Philippines' long fight against the Marcos dictatorship.

"We need to support the Ukrainian people because when we were fighting to topple down the Marcoses, the world also supported us," Carolina De Leon of Malaya Movement said.



Matt Rosales of 1Sambayan Northeast also pointed out that the Philippines "should also support the sovereignty of other nations, in the same way that we, the Filipino people, have fought for generations for our own sovereignty. Nobody wants to see bloodshed anywhere."

Some Filipino activists are also questioning Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's alliance with Russia and its authoritarian leader.

"This idea of a strongman government, that's Duterte’s... that’s basically his blueprint. That's his game. So it's not a surprise that he would build alliances with other strongmen who trample on human rights, who repress people and who lie, publicly lie about their human rights violations and their war crimes," Bayan USA's Mike Legaspi said.

The Fil-Am activists stressed that it is only right for the Philippines to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom and democracy, and always stand behind the right side of history.