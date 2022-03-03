Students observe health protocols as school authorities hold a simulation for the resumption of face-to-face classes at the Comembo Elementary School Makati City on December 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education has allotted P977.47 million to help address the needs of schools holding limited in-person classes under the expansion phase.

The amount will be used to fund the schools' Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), according to a report obtained Thursday by ABS-CBN News from Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla.

"Marami po sa mga pondo na atin pong pinaghahandaan ay 'yon pong physical arrangements ng eskuwelahan, 'yon pong protection and safety ng mga learners at mga guro, at siyempre po 'yong mga learning resources na kailangan natin," Sevilla said at the Laging Handa public briefing on Wednesday.

(Most of the funding we prepared is for the physical arrangement of the schools, protection and safety of learners and teachers, and of course, the learning resources that we need.)

According to the report, elementary schools, which handle Kindergarten to Grade 6 students, will receive the largest share at P531.36 million.

Junior high schools which cover Grade 7 to 10 will get P303.62 million while senior high schools that teach Grade 11 to 12 will receive P142.49 million, the report showed.

"These amounts are to be downloaded [or] released to the Regional Offices. The Regional Directors are authorized to allocate the said amounts among schools considering the implementation status of face-to-face classes in their respective regions," the DepEd said in its report.

Among the regional offices, Central Luzon will receive the largest allocation at over P80 million.

The DepEd added it would retain P41.47 million or 4.24 percent of the total funding "as a contingency fund."

The agency said the funding cannot be used for the following:

Procurement of tangible items beyond the capitalization threshold

Hiring of contractual or casual employees, whose salaries and other

compensation benefits should be charged against Personnel Services

allocations

Payment of other Capital Outlay items such as infrastructure projects

As of March 2, 4,239 public and 76 private schools have started conducting limited face-to-face classes, according to the DepEd.

Last month, the DepEd allowed more schools across the country to hold limited in-person classes as long as they complied with the agency's guidelines and requirements.

The move was the second in a three-phased plan to reopen basic education schools to students after nearly 2 years of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DepEd held a pilot phase of in-person classes in late 2021, which had nearly 300 participating schools.

RELATED VIDEO