Commuters board a jeepney at a transport terminal on Tejeros Street in Makati City on March 01, 2022, on the first day under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 status. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday announced 989 new COVID-19 cases, the second consecutive day the tally fell below 1,000, data from the health department showed.

The positivity rate was at 4.5 percent, based on test results of samples from 27,143 people on March 1, Tuesday, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin.

Of the newly reported cases, 879 or 89 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (192 cases), Calabarzon (111 cases) and Central Visayas (101 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,664,905 cases, of which 50,458 or 1.4 percent remain active.

The active cases are broken down as follows: 297 critical, 1,415 severe, 2,773 moderate, 45,510 mild, 463 asymptomatic.

COVID-related deaths increased by 34 to 56,538. Of the newly reported deaths, 11 occurred this month, three last month, one in November last year, four in October, three in September, one each in June and May, four in April, three in March, and one each in November, September, and April 2020.

There were 1,349 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,557,909.

Four duplicates, including three recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 26 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Five laboratories, which contribute on average 0.8 percent of samples tested and 0.4 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 25 percent each.

Under Alert Level 1, COVID-19 vaccination cards are still required in establishments that are classified as closed, crowded, or close-contact (3Cs), according to Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

The vaccine card, however, is no longer required in riding public transportation, he said.

"It would be practical to bring it because there will always be an instance where you will be required to present it," he told ANC's Headstart.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 63 million people, while 62 million others have received an initial dose and 10 million booster shots have been administered, according to government data.