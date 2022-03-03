MANILA - The Ateneo De Manila University has opened its doors once again to students, as it revived face-to-face classes this week.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Cholo Mallillin, director for Loyola Schools Student Services, said graduating students and those with laboratory subjects have begun entering the university campus in Quezon City this "pilot semester".

"We've limited the students who are in certain programs, particularly our Science and Engineering courses. There are five programs that need onsite work talaga because they entail a lot of laboratory work, they cannot do it at home," Mallillin said.

"We are also holding some core subjects. Meaning there are certain courses, for example in Theology, that entail that onsite activity is done."

The school official explained that students come in by batches and in small groups, monitored by the university's "Blue Pass".

"It's something that's downloadable and students can actually generate a health declaration... Once you've filled out your health declaration for the day, you generate a digital ID or QR code. This QR code is unique every day... And this is what's scanned in our screening areas all around campus," Mallillin said.

University physician Norman Marquez assured that contingency measures are in place in case there are confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections.

Aside from the Blue Pass that aids in monitoring health conditions, Marquez said isolation facilities are ready to cater to students and school personnel.

"Nasimulan naman namin iyong paggabay dati pa. Kaya nga hindi naman siguro magiging mahirap na mag-adjust kung mas marami pang taong darating dahil nandoon na iyon. Kumbaga nagkakaroon kami ng mga regular na pagpupulong," he said.

Mallillin is optimistic that the university will be able to welcome more students from other year levels, with all the health protocols and university policies in place.

"Capacity-wise, I think the schools are ready to accommodate more students at para bigyan sila ng pagkakataon, particularly iyong mga bagong salta sa college na hindi pa nakakaapak sa Ateneo, sa campus," he said.

Campus Life

Leland Dela Cruz, who has been teaching Social Development Studies at the ADMU for the past 29 years, feels the enthusiasm of students who are returning to the campus after almost two years.

"Nakita ko sila dito, palakad-lakad sa campus, nagre-reminisce. At kita mo 'pag nandoon sa classroom, parang masaya sila na nandoon na sila," he said.

Dela Cruz admitted holding online classes had its own benefits.

"Nasanay na rin ako online, sa totoo lang. Kung hindi dahil sa estudyante, mas gusto ko na ng online dahil, una, pwede kang mag-conversational voice 'pag kausap mo iyong estudyante sa online. Hindi ka kailangang medyo sumigaw or magpalakas ng boses para maintindihan ng mga estudyante. Pero iyong pinakadahilan kung bakit gusto kong bumalik, para iyong mga estudyante makabalik na rin dito sa campus," he shared.

Graduating student Alexis Claire Venzon believes returning to the campus for limited in-person classes is worth the possible inconvenience and potential risk, amid the "new normal" brought by the pandemic.

"It's definitely very different. And it's a little hard to accept. But at the end of the day, I think we have to remember that we are still lucky for this opportunity," she said.

Student Luis Bongolan hopes to make the most out of his last year in the university.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge as a senior; right now, to go into the workforce and, hopefully, go the distance and make change," he said.

Another graduating student Martin James Tan said he feels "inspired" to study now that he is back inside the classroom.

"I'm very happy coming back to school because it's somewhat different also when we're studying online. Being able to come back here gives me the inspiration to study more, the inspiration to go to school, take down notes, and study more for the future," he said.

ADMU joins other schools like the Far Eastern University (FEU) that have already resumed holding face-to-face classes.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) allows higher education institutions to decide their own rules on limited face-to-face classes, as long as general guidelines are still observed.

These include health protocols, retrofitting of facilities, and contingency plans in case there is a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case.

