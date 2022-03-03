MANILA — Eight Filipino workers in Hong Kong remain hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) said Thursday, as the city continues to battle the surge of new cases driven by the omicron variant.

In a televised briefing on PTV, Labor Attache Melchor Dizon said a total of 221 Pinoys were already infected with COVID-19, with many still in their homes waiting to be transferred to quarantine facilities.

A total of 95 Filipino workers, meanwhile, have already recovered.

"Medyo tumataas nga [ang cases] sa kasamaang palad... Ang policy dito, medyo naghigpit sila. Medyo naghigpit sila, pinaiiral nila yung social distancing... laging may nag-iikot na mga pulis," Dizon said.

Unvaccinated people would not also be able to enter establishments as part of stricter health protocols against the spread of the virus.

There would be mass COVID-19 testing for everyone, he said, including Filipino workers there.

"Kasama sila lahat, pati yung mga temporary citizens dito tsaka yung permanent. Kasama lahat sa mass testing. Tatlong beses yun magkakasunod every week," according to Dizon.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 during the mass testing would be provided with food packs and would receive $200 financial assistance from Overseas Workers Welfare Administration once they recover.

During the same briefing, Dizon said 3 workers who were earlier sacked by their employers for getting infected by COVID-19 have been rehired.

POLO also formed a committee to look into the illegal termination of Filipino workers amid reports.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the tally of infections in the former British colony stands at more than 290,000, with a death toll of about 1,100.

About 700 of those deaths have been in the past week, with the majority unvaccinated people.

Health experts from the University of Hong Kong said the coming week is expected to bring a peak of about 183,000 daily infections.

— with a report from Reuters