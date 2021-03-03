'Maging mapanuri': Robredo camp says woman in viral vaccination photo not VP

MANILA - The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday tagged as "fake news" a supposed photo of the leader getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a “Fake News Alert” post on Robredo’s Facebook page, her camp vehemently denied that it was the Vice President who was shown in the picture being inoculated.

“Muli naming binibigyang diin ang kahalagahan ng tama at makabuluhang impormasyon sa panahong ito. Huwag basta-bastang mag-assume. Maging mapagmatyag at mapanuri sa mga nababasa sa social media, at i-report ang mga nagpapakalat ng kasinungalingan,” Robredo’s camp said.

Her camp added that based on reports, the woman in the picture was Dr. Flordeliza Grana, one of the medical frontliners who received the jab against COVID-19 at the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City.

In one of the fake news posts on Facebook, a netizen critcized the photo by saying that it would have been convincing if the woman’s sleeve was pulled up while she was being vaccinated.

“May slit ang manggas ng blouse ng doktora, kaya naman hindi na kinailangang itaas pa nang turukan ng bakuna,” Robredo’s camp said.

This is not the first time that the Vice President’s camp called out fake news. In November, Robredo called on the public to report all forms of misinformation, after she was accused by officials of free-riding on C-130 plane during relief operations that turned out to be false.

Also in June, Robredo denied online rumors that she sent spoiled food to workers of a Quezon City hospital and her spokesperson allegedly offered money to keep witnesses from speaking.

