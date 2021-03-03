Pilipinas maaari na muling magpadala ng household workers sa UAE

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nagkapirmahan na ang Pilipinas at United Arab Emirates (UAE) ng bilateral labor agreement kaya papayagan na ulit ang deployment ng household service workers doon sa katapusan ng Marso.

Maaalalang 2014 nang suspendihin ng Pilipinas ang pagpapadala ng mga HSW sa UAE dahil sa kawalan ng kasunduan para sa proteksyon ng mga OFW.

Pero dahil legal sa UAE ang pag-convert ng tourist visa sa work visa, sinamantala ito ng mga illegal recruiter.

"Ito kasing mga umaalis na tourist syempre wala kang dokumento, sinasamantala ka eh, wala kang laban diyan, wala ka ngang proteksyon diyan... Unpaid salaries, overworked, hindi tama sa oras, not on time ang sahod," sabi ni Madolyn Uanang, presidente ng Philippine Association of Manpower Agencies for the United Arab Emirates.

Dahil dito, 80 porsiyento ng mahigit 600,000 OFWs sa UAE ang undocumented, ayon kay Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello.

Pero matapos ang 2 araw na pulong, nagkasundo na ang UAE at Pilipinas na ititigil na ang sistemang ito.

"From now on nangangako sila na kapag 'yung isang worker ay pumasok dun bilang tourists, hindi nila papalitan from tourist to working visa without approval of our labor attaché," sabi ni Bello.

Matapos ang 7 taon, pumayag na rin ang UAE sa isang unified employment contract na naglalatag ng ilang kundisyon para masiguro ang maayos na pagtrato sa mga Pinoy HSW.

Mga kundisyon sa ilalim ng unified employment contract:

The right of the domestic worker to take at least eight (8) continuous hours of sleep every night; The right of the domestic worker to take a break that is paid, outside the residence of the employer at least one (1) full day every week; The right of the domestic worker to keep his/her passport or identification documents, and the employer is not allowed to hold them; The employer shall allow the domestic worker to have and use cellular phones and other communication devices and the employer is prohibited from confiscating them; Opening of bank account under the name of the domestic worker for payment of salary; and Allowing the domestic worker to cook her or his own food.

Bagama't hindi naman bahagi ng negosasyon, nabanggit din sa pulong ng mga kinatawan ng Pilipinas at UAE ang pagbabakuna laban sa COVID-19 ng mga ide-deploy na OFW.

"Nabanggit lang mas maganda kung before they leave eh na-vaccine sila," ani Bello.

—Ulat ni Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

