Philippines to resume deployment of domestic workers to UAE

MANILA - After 7 years of negotiations, the Philippines will resume its deployment of domestic workers to the United Arab Emirates on March 31, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Wednesday.

Some 100,000 household service workers await their deployment to the Gulf nation, according to Bello.

"Finally they agreed that the contract will be signed not only by the employer and household worker but also the foreign recruitment agency as well as the Philippine recruitment agency," he told ANC's Headstart.

Filipino migrant workers must also have their cellphones and passports at all times and be given paid vacation, he added.

The labor chief also proposed to UAE officials that the domestic workers be vaccinated prior to their deployment.

"Very positive ang reaction nila (Their reaction is very positive), they said they will come up with their response anytime now after they go back to their country," Bello said.

"Hindi namin ginawang condition. For our protection and their protection, mas maganda bago pumunta ang household worker na-vaccinate na sila."

(We did not make it a condition. for our protection and their protection, it would be better if the household worker was vaccinated prior deployment.)