PGH says vaccination program may reach 2K health workers, gets more jabs from DOH

MANILA - The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) has asked the Department of Health for additional supply of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as it expects the number of employees intending to be vaccinated to go up, an official said Wednesday.

“Nagpadagdag na kami. 1,200 una naming hiningi. Ang aming pakay pinakamaraming mabakunahang papayag so sa estimate baka umabot kami ng 2,000,” said PGH Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi.

(We asked for more. We initially asked for 1,200. Our goal is to have as many employees vaccinated as we can so we estimate the number to reach 2,000.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Wednesday, Legaspi said the DOH acted immediately and delivered the additional supply.

Legaspi shared that they had a good experience with their vaccination program as many people showed up to be vaccinated.

“Siguro nung nakita ng mga tao na ang mga doktor na nangunguna ay pawang naniniwala na importante itong pagbabakuna, kahit anong brand basta mabakunahan po,” he said.

(Maybe it was because they saw that leading the event were doctors who believe in the importance of getting vaccinated with any brand of COVID-19 vaccine that is available, as long as we get vaccinated.)

PGH has inoculated 611 employees so far, he said. He shared that they only expected around 50 people to turn up on the first day, but 128 came.

“Kahapon, ang dumating 483. I think in the NCR (National Capital Region) kami na 'yung pinakamarami ngayon,” he said.

(Yesterday, 483 people showed up. I think we have the biggest number now for the NCR.)

He added that even nurses and doctors assigned at their COVID-19 area also joined the vaccination program despite earlier reservations.

Earlier, some PGH workers had expressed concern over getting vaccinated with Sinovac shots as the Chinese vaccine is known to have a lower efficacy rating than other brands.

“Nagulat kami na meron sa kanila na kinuha na ang bakuna dahil naniniwala sila na kung ano ang nandyan na, kukunin na nila kasi 50 percent is better than nothing,” he said.

(We were surprised that there were some of them who decided to get vaccinated because they believe that they should get whatever is available because 50 percent is better than nothing.)



On Monday, Legaspi was among those inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine at the PGH.

An initial batch of the vaccine from China arrived in the country on Sunday, and the doses were immediately rolled out to different hospitals in the country.

Legaspi said he felt “nothing out of the ordinary” after getting the jab except for a little pain on the injection site.

But he said they received reports from PGH workers who experienced symptoms like body pain and low grade fever after the vaccination, but no one required immediate medical attention.

Legaspi said they expect the vaccination program for the first dose of the vaccine at their hospital to end by Thursday, but would extend it if more people continue to show up.

They are also setting the schedule of the second dose of the vaccine by Holy Thursday or Good Friday.