More San Lazaro Hospital health workers sign up for COVID-19 vaccination

MANILA - More health workers of the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila have signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac from China's Sinovac, its spokesperson said Wednesday.

Some 178 hospital staff have expressed interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 from an initial 150, said Dr. Ferdinand de Guzman, spokesperson and head of family medicine at the national referral hospital for infectious diseases.

Only half of the figure could get inoculated Wednesday to observe physical distancing, De Guzman said.

"Nakita nila kami, ako, Dr. (Rontgene) Solante nagpabakuna so nagsunuran po, halos maraming employees na po ang interesado because they were surprised," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(When they saw me, Dr. Solante get vaccinated, they followed, many employees got interested because they were surprised.)

"Nag-wait and see po sila, nung nakita po nilang nauna kami sa line, marami na pong interesado at nagte-text."

(They did a wait-and-see, when they saw us lead, many became interested and sent text messages.)

De Guzman said he did not feel anything during his vaccination.

"Tiningnan ko pa po ang braso ko. Siniguro ko po talagang binabakunahan ako because I did not feel anything," he said.

(I even looked at my arm to check if I was really getting vaccinated because I did not feel anything.)

Hospital staff aged 59 and above may get inoculated provided that they do not have any severe allergies or are not taking medicine that may have contraindications to the vaccine, De Guzman said.

"Lahat ng interesado mababakunahan na po," he said.

(All who are interested will be vaccinated.)

"'Yung ibang lumampas ng 60 as long as walang severe allergies at wala namang iniinom na gamot kontra sa bakuna, pagbibigyan po namin."

(We will accommodate those above 60 as long as they don't have severe allergies and are not taking any medicine that may counteract the vaccine.)

The Philippines has so far inoculated 2,793 frontliners as of Tuesday evening, said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez.