Manila City gov’t OKs face-to-face classes in 4 medical schools

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno speaks before doctors and professors during his visit at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Sto. Tomas on February 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The local government of Manila announced Wednesday it approved the plans of 4 higher education institutions in the city to hold limited in-person classes and clerkship programs for their medical and health-related courses.

The schools include the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) College of Medicine, Metropolitan Medical Center College of Arts and Sciences, Chinese General Hospital Colleges, and Manila Theological College - College of Medicine, the city’s public information office (PIO) said in a statement.

The Manila PIO said PLM University President Emmanuel Leyco asked Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso for the gradual reopening of the clinical clerkship program in the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center.

The Metropolitan Medical Center College of Arts and Sciences, meanwhile, requested for the gradual resumption of in-person classes and clinical clerkship under its medicine program.

The Manila Theological College - College of Medicine also asked Domagoso to allow its 4th year medical students to conduct limited in-hospital duty at the Tondo Medical Center, the school’s base hospital.

Domagoso also approved the Chinese General Hospital Colleges’ request to resume hands-on pre-clinical training and clinical rotation in the school’s laboratory and hospital for students taking up medicine, nursing, medical technology, radiologic technology, and physical therapy.

The local chief executive offered COVID-19 testing for the students and professors from the 4 medical schools.

The city government earlier approved the plans of the University of Santo Tomas and Centro Escolar University to hold in-person classes for their medical courses.

President Rodrigo Duterte allowed the resumption of face-to-face instruction in medical schools to ensure that the country would have enough health frontliners as it continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.



