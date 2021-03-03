DepEd records 4,468 COVID-19 cases among learners, personnel

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malalaun presents the 10 school divisions with the most number of recorded COVID-19 cases. Screengrab from Senate YouTube livestream

MANILA — The Department of Education has so far recorded 4,468 COVID-19 infections among its learners and personnel, an official told senators on Wednesday.

In a Senate hearing, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said the department has recorded 1,638 COVID-19 cases among learners and 2,830 infections among its teaching and non-teaching personnel.

Based on Malaluan’s presentation, Quezon province has the most number of COVID-19 cases within DepEd at 193, followed by Batangas (158) and Bataan (128).

The hearing aimed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the country’s basic education system.

The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution recommending the conduct of limited in-person classes in areas with few or zero COVID-19 cases.

In recent weeks, lawmakers and various groups have called for the safe reopening of schools, citing challenges that teachers, students and parents continue to face in distance learning.

The Philippines is the only Southeast Asian nation that has yet to resume in-person classes, even on a limited scale, more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic crippled public movement worldwide.

Last Monday, the government began its immunization program against the disease, which has so far sickened 580,442 in the country.

