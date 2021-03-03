COVID-19: Gov't still tracing travel history of South African variant carriers in PH, says DOH

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of CCL-81 Cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample. The tentacle-like protrusions from the cells are filapodia, which extend from infected cells, attach to neighboring cells, and promote viral infection as a transport system for virus particles. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said authorities are still in the process of tracing the travel history of 4 Filipinos who recently tested positive for the South African variant of COVID-19.

Health officials need to establish if the 4 carriers of the variant have "linkages to see if there is an ongoing local transmission," DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said in an online press conference.

"Sa ngayon, 'yun 'yung inaalam natin kung may international travel o kung ano yung significant travel history nitong 4 South African variant sa Pasay City," she said.

(As of now, we are looking into the international travel or any significant travel history of these 4 South African variant carriers from Pasay City.)

The new COVID-19 variant was first detected in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa in October 2020, and was seen to have the N501Y mutation in the spike protein, making it more efficient at gaining access to human cells to replicate.

One of the South African variant carriers is a 40-year-old male, who has recovered. Two other patients, a 61-year-old female and a 39-year-old male, are still ill and are being managed by the local government, the DOH earlier said.

The agency also reported 30 additional cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first detected in the UK (B.1.1.7).

