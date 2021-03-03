After 6 years, remains of Filipino workers kidnapped, killed in Libya finally found

Authorities in the eastern Libyan city of Derna accompany Chargé d’Affaires and Head of Mission Elmer Cato of the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli to the site where they buried the four Filipinos and their Austrian and Czech coworkers who were kidnapped and later executed by Islamic State (ISIS) militants six years ago. Handout photo.

MANILA - The remains of four Filipino oil workers kidnapped and killed by the Islamic State in Libya in 2015 have been located in a cemetery in Derna, Libya on Monday.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Filipino workers were kidnapped along with two co-workers from the Ghani Oil Field in March 6, 2015, and were later executed by the extremists.

According to Philippine Embassy in Tripoli Chargé d’Affaires and Head of Mission Elmer Cato, nothing was heard about the kidnapped workers until two years later when a video of their execution was found in a laptop seized from slain IS fighters in Derna.

The missing workers have been presumed dead even though their bodies were never recovered.

On March 1, with the help of Libyan authorities, embassy officials were led to the Dahr Ahmar Islamic Cemetery where the remains of Donato Santiago, Gregorio Titan, Roldan Blaza and Wilson Eligue were buried.

Cato said the families of the four slain Filipino workers have already been informed of the recent development. The embassy will also make arrangements for forensic experts to assist and identify the remains and bring them back to the Philippines.

“After six long years, the families of our four kababayans will finally find closure. We are indebted to our Libyan friends for making this possible," Cato said.