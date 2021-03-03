Add'l 1,783 COVID-19 cases logged in PH; total climbs past 582,000

Health workers get inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at The Medical City in Pasig City on March 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - After recording over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases daily in the past week, the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,783 fresh coronavirus infections, according to the health department.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 582,223, although the day's tally does not include data from 7 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The country, which started its COVID-19 vaccine rollout last Monday, has been reporting more than 2,000 daily infections since Feb. 25, as the Department of Health (DOH) raised its guard after the detection of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants in some areas, including the capital region.

Recoveries increased by 330, the DOH said. The virus also claimed 20 more lives in the country.

With 534,778 total recoveries and 12,389 total fatalities, the country has 35,056 active infections, or 6 percent of the cumulative total cases.

Malacañang earlier in the day said that the Philippines will receive 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility around evening on Thursday.

If the shipment materializes, it would be the country's second official supply of COVID-19 vaccines, after Sunday's arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine donated by China.

The country aims to vaccinate 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year, with health workers on top of the vaccine distribution priority, officials said.

