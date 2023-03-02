The Philippine National Police received P182.3 million worth of bomb disposal equipment from the US government. Handout/US Embassy

MANILA — The United States government on Wednesday turned over P182.3 million worth of bomb disposal equipment to the Philippine National Police.

The donated Explosive Counter Measures Kits include bomb suits, digital x-ray machines, seven Ford Ranger pickup trucks, and tactical medical kits, the US embassy said in a statement.

The items are seen to “enhance the capabilities of the PNP (Explosive and Ordnance Division)/K9 Group to search, identify, and neutralize improvised explosive devices and facilitate the collection of evidence to be used in legal proceedings.”

“We are extremely grateful for this donation, which will undoubtedly be a game-changer in our ability to fulfill our mission to keep our communities safe from terrorism and other forms of criminality,” PNP Director for Logistics Police Maj. Gen. Ronaldo Olay said.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said at the turnover ceremony in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that the transfer of equipment “underscores the increasingly strong relationship between the United States and the Philippines as friends, partners, and allies.”

“This year, the United States has invested more than Php 276 million ($5 million) to provide specialized training and equipment to the PNP in the areas of explosive ordnance disposal, crisis response, digital forensics, investigations, and intelligence fusion,” she said.

