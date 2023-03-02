Jeepney drivers hang around their rented garage in San Andres, Manila in June 2022. FILE/George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday "welcomed" transport authorities' move to extend the deadline for individual jeepney operators to join a cooperative or corporation, but also criticized them for supposedly unclear implementation of the controversial program.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday announced that instead of June 30, traditional jeepneys have until Dec. 31 to consolidate, the "first component" of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

"The extension is a welcome move, but the DOTr (Department of Transportation) and the LTFRB should not fritter the time away without finding a sustainable solution to the modernization program," Poe said.

Poe, chairperson of the Senate Public Services panel, said transport regulators must "return to the drawing board" to address the supposed failings of the program.

"It's time for the DOTr to return to the drawing board and figure out whether the modernization it is offering is the answer to an efficient transportation... Kahit ilan pang extension, wala ring mangyayari kung walang malinaw at makatotohanang solusyon," she said.

In a privilege speech Tuesday, Poe heavily criticized the LTFRB and DOTr over the program, adding that the timeline was "inhumane" and an "insanity."

“To enforce a deadline is not only insanity, but also inhumane... It is contrary to the constitutional directive to promote social justice in all phases of national development... It is also contrary to the public welfare," the senator said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. was also of the same view that the PUV modernization program was not implemented properly, while also agreeing with its goal.

LTFRB had earlier clarified that traditional jeepneys would still be allowed to ply the roads as long as they joined a cooperative or corporation.

