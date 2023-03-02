Phivolcs, universities partner to boost disaster comms

A lenticular cloud covers Mayon Volcano in Legazpi City, Albay. Chito L. Aguilar, ABS-CBN News

The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has partnered with two universities to launch a project aiming to bridge science with experiential knowledge of people who experienced the disasters across the country.

The memorandum agreement was signed together with the University of the Philippines Visayas and Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University to launch "Project DANAS: Earthquake, Tsunami and Volcano Disaster Narratives for an Experiential Knowledge- based Science Communication."

Project DANAS “will harness the lay people’s experiential knowledge of past disaster events using in-depth interviews conducted in local languages," and use the information to determine how people prepare and decide for natural events such as a volcanic eruption, earthquake or tsunami.

“It is therefore imperative that we listen to experiences of the survivors... and how we communicate about hazards. Science is not for science's sake alone, and should not be confined in the walls of academia and policy state institutions. The end goal should be the knowledge generated by science to empower the people,” Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said.

The DANAS project also aims to eventually release sourcebooks, papers, communication tool kits and video packages that is patterned after the language descriptions of earthquake, tsunami and volcanic eruption.

“There is [an] enormous wealth of information, from stories of people who lived [through] the disaster experience. Their stories are just waiting to be tapped and documented in the local language... so others may learn from them. There is also a need to have a single, more systematic approach to documenting contemporary period disaster history,” Dr. Maria Mylene Villegas, Phivolcs' chief science and research specialist, said.

Citing studies from the Philippine Statistics Authority in 2010, Phivolcs said 23 percent of the over 94 million population at that time spoke Tagalog, 20 percent in Cebuano and other languages at 25 percent.

Of the over 7,000 islands in the Philippines there are more than 170 distinct languages spoken.

“The role of language in science is very important, kasi it is through language that we form and develop the concept of science... how can we communicate kung hindi pare-parehong language ang na pinag-uusapan,” Villegas added.