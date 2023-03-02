Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog District Commander Inocencio Rosario confirmed that an oil spill was spotted off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, where a motor tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel sank. PCG- Southern Tagalog



MANILA — An oil spill in waters off Oriental Mindoro may affect 7 fish sanctuaries in the province, its governor said Thursday.

A motor tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel partly sank off Romblon on Tuesday and drifted towards Naujan, Oriental Mindoro after it was battered by strong waves.

“Kung titingnan natin, 6 kilometers by 4 kilometers na yung lawak ng nasasakupan nung oil spill at ating nakikita na ito'y galing pa sa diesel. Ngunit, yung 6 by 4 kilometers na ito ay tila ba lumalapad,” Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor said.

(The oil spill is around 6 by 4 kilometers in size. But we are seeing that it is getting even wider.)

“Nagkaroon na tayo ng pagtataya na maaaring umabot ito sa 7 fish sanctuary, marine protected areas natin dito sa Pola, ganoon din sa bayan ng Naujan, 2 sa bayan ng Pinamalayan at several barangays," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We think the oil spill could affect 7 fish sanctuaries, marine protected areas in Pola, as well as in the town of Naujan. It can also affect Pinamalayan and several barangays.)

DENR personnel collect water samples from a marine protected area in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro to determine if an oil spill has reached the area. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Coast Guard is helping local authorities contain the oil spill, the governor said.

"Nagsimula na rin kahapon ang pag-spray, around 2:30 in the afternoon, ng oil dispersants," Dolor said.

(Around 2:30 in the afternoon yesterday, we started spraying oil dispersants.)

"Merong confirmation naman at meron assurance yung company ng MT Princess Empress na kung ano man ang posibleng maging damage nito ay nakahanda silang sagutin," he added.

(We have confirmation and assurance from the company behind MT Princess Empress that they will be responsible for any damage.)

The local government will assist fishermen who cannot earn a living due to the oil spill, Dolor said.

"Kung gaaano kalaki yung maapektuhan nito, sapagkat lumalaki na eh, nakahanda naman po ang pamahalaang panlalawigan na magbigay ng ayuda doon sa mga affected na mangingisda," he said.

(The local government is ready to help fishermen in all affected areas.)