A picture taken with a drone shows firefighters and rescue crews working to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. At least 38 people were killed and more than 85 were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train, in Tempi, central Greece, near the city of Larissa, the Greek Fire Service said. Rescue workers continue the search for survivors focusing on the first two carriages of the passenger train. Achilleas Chiras, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said it has yet to receive reports of Filipinos who were injured or who have died in the recent train crash in Greece.

In a text message to reporters, DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said the Philippine Embassy in Athens is still verifying reports of any Filipino casualty or fatality.

"Athens PE (Philippine Embassy) is continuing to verify if there are any Philippine nationals among the fatalities or the injured when two trains collided head-on in Greece late 28 February," she said.

"To date, there is no Filipino casualty reported," Daza added.

At least 38 people were reported dead after two carriages were crushed and a third engulfed in fire when a passenger train and a freight train late Tuesday collided near the central city of Larissa in Greece.

Fifty-seven people were still hospitalized, six of them in intensive care, while several were missing.