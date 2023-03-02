Malacañang names new agri, labor, interior appointees

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday bared new appointments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in several government agencies, including his own office.

The agencies with newly appointed officials include the Department of Agriculture (DA) of which Marcos is the concurrent secretary, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Office of the President (OP), and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC).

Malacañang made the announcement through social media posts Thursday afternoon.

The new appointees are the following:

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Jose Albert A. Barrogo - Director III

Luz R. Marcelino - Director III

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Rhoda C. Caliwara - Member, Representing the Employers' Sector

Temistocles S. Dejon Jr. - Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Gerard R. Seno - Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Lucila C. Tarriela - Member, Representing the Employers' Sector

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Debie T. Torres - Director IV

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Anti-Red Tape Authority

Gerald G. Divinagracia - Deputy Director General

Grace L. Fernandez - Director IV

Leonardo O. Tapia - Director IV

PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION