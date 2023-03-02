Home  >  News

Malacañang names new agri, labor, interior appointees

Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2023 06:13 PM

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday bared new appointments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in several government agencies, including his own office.

The agencies with newly appointed officials include the Department of Agriculture (DA) of which Marcos is the concurrent secretary, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Office of the President (OP), and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC).

Malacañang made the announcement through social media posts Thursday afternoon.

The new appointees are the following: 

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

  • Jose Albert A. Barrogo - Director III
  • Luz R. Marcelino - Director III

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

  • Rhoda C. Caliwara - Member, Representing the Employers' Sector
  • Temistocles S. Dejon Jr. - Member, Representing the Labor Sector
  • Gerard R. Seno - Member, Representing the Labor Sector
  • Lucila C. Tarriela - Member, Representing the Employers' Sector

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • Debie T. Torres - Director IV

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
Anti-Red Tape Authority

  • Gerald G. Divinagracia - Deputy Director General
  • Grace L. Fernandez - Director IV
  • Leonardo O. Tapia - Director IV

PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION

  • Ferdinand M. Negre - Commissioner
