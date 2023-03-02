Malacañang names new agri, labor, interior appointees

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday bared new appointments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in several government agencies, including his own office.
The agencies with newly appointed officials include the Department of Agriculture (DA) of which Marcos is the concurrent secretary, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Office of the President (OP), and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC).
Malacañang made the announcement through social media posts Thursday afternoon.
The new appointees are the following:
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
- Jose Albert A. Barrogo - Director III
- Luz R. Marcelino - Director III
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- Rhoda C. Caliwara - Member, Representing the Employers' Sector
- Temistocles S. Dejon Jr. - Member, Representing the Labor Sector
- Gerard R. Seno - Member, Representing the Labor Sector
- Lucila C. Tarriela - Member, Representing the Employers' Sector
DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Debie T. Torres - Director IV
OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
Anti-Red Tape Authority
- Gerald G. Divinagracia - Deputy Director General
- Grace L. Fernandez - Director IV
- Leonardo O. Tapia - Director IV
PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION
- Ferdinand M. Negre - Commissioner
