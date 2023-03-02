Immigration Canada urged to cut processing time for caregivers' permanent residency

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Caregivers and employers welcomed the recent announcement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) that reduces the work experience required for a caregiver to qualify for permanent residence from 24 months to 12 months.

This means that caregivers and their families will now benefit from a faster path to permanent residence.

"Of course, I'm happy to hear the news... It will be easy for everyone after the (work) experience," home support worker Kristine Garzon said.

Those who have applied under the Home Child Care Provider Pilot (HCCPP) and Home Support Worker Pilot (HSWP) are covered by the new policy. Effective April 30, 2023, the change will be retrospective for caregivers who have already applied.

According to IRCC, nearly 1,600 caregivers and their family members have become permanent residents. Last year alone, nearly 1,100 caregivers and their family members became permanent residents through the two pilots.

The change in the work experience requirement is expected to benefit around 90% of applications currently in processing.

Regulated Canadian immigration consultant Sonny Young advised caregivers to prepare in advance the documents required in their application for permanent residence.

"Since one year na lang yung requirement, sana yong processing time ng IRCC ma-shorten din. To be honest, hindi naman talaga mabilis. But my advice to all the caregivers na iprepare niyo na yung mga proof of work experience ninyo like letter of employment, paystubs, T4 and Notice of Assessment and then once you have the one-year work experience, then submit to IRCC," Young noted.

(Since the requirement has been reduced to one year, we hope that the IRCC's processing time will also be reduced. To be honest, it's not really fast. But my advice to all caregivers is for them to prepare the proof of work experience, like the Letter of Employment, paystubs, T4 and Notice of Assessment and then once they have the one year work experience, then submit to IRCC.)

The IRCC's website shows that the current processing time under the "Home Child Care Provider Pilot Direct to Permanent Residence" category is 31 months. Applicants are hoping for a shorter processing time to become permanent residents to enable them to start their successful settlement in Canada much quicker.

For 2023, HCCPP is already closed for the gaining experience category, while applications are still being accepted under HSWP. The two pilots are scheduled to conclude in June 2024.