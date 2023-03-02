Former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary Erwin Tulfo won't be proclaimed as the new ACT-CIS party list congressman just yet.

This was after Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Erwin Garcia informed House Secretary General Reginald Velasco that the poll body has decided to suspend the proclamation of the next nominee in line of the ACT-CIS Party List.

The group's 3rd nominee, Jeffrey Soriano resigned last month.

Garcia's letter to Velasco also indicated that Tulfo is the next nominee in line who, under party list rules, would move up to fill the vacancy.

However, Tulfo's proclamation faces a disqualification bid before the poll body.

"This is in view of the filing of a petition for disqualification of Mr. Erwin Tulfo as nominee of the ACT-CIS party list and that his name be removed from the Certification of Nomination submitted by said party list organization." Garcia said in his letter to Velasco dated March 1, 2023.

"The suspension of proclamation is in line with Rule 5, Section 8 of Comelec Resolution 9366 in relation to unresolved petitions for disqualification of party-list nominees which states in part that 'if the evidence is strong, the proclamation of the nominee shall be suspended notwithstanding the fact that his group or organization received the winning number of votes in such election.' Hence, the Commission En Banc will resolve with dispatch the Petition for Disqualification to determine if a proclamation is in order," Garcia added.

Tulfo was replaced by Valenzuela City Rep. Rex Gatchalian as DSWD secretary after his appointment was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.