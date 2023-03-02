The University of the Philippines confers the degree of Doctor of Laws honoris causa to Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's 10th prime minister. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday confronted tensions within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while invoking national hero Jose Rizal in what could be considered his "homecoming" at the University of the Philippines (UP).

The state university conferred Anwar an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws during his official visit.

After receiving the degree, Anwar delivered a lecture titled "30 Years from Asian Renaissance: Strategic Takeaways for ASEAN" — a nod to his book "The Asian Renaissance" published in 1996.

Here, the prime minister did not shy away from tackling one of the most contentious issues that hounded ASEAN in the past 2 years — the fall of the civilian government and the rule of the military junta in Myanmar.

"When I mentioned in Bangkok recently about the need to temporarily cut out Myanmar on the count of blatant human rights violations, it was said in a larger context... to stay true to one of the key ideals of ASEAN, which is nothing less than sustained for the cause of justice and the rule of law," the prime minister said.

Anwar in February met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok, where he called on one of Myanmar's immediate neighbors to play a more concrete role in resolving the conflict in Myanmar.

The Malaysian prime minister said ASEAN needs to move and find new strategies in dealing with the issue.

"We have to deal with this issue and we must have a new consensus to effectively deal with the outrageous violations of human rights and blatant disregard for the rule of law in Myanmar," Anwar said.

Since the military seized power in 2021, ASEAN has been criticized for its seemingly weak response to the violence that has erupted in Myanmar.

So far, the junta has been barred from attending the major regional meetings.

Often cited in criticism of ASEAN's action was its principle of non-interference in matters of neighboring states.

Acknowledging that criticisms of ASEAN particularly focus on the non-interference and decision-making by consensus, Anwar said these are no excuses to stay mum on crucial issues.

"Today, decision-making by consensus continues to be a central tenet of ASEAN. This does not mean that ASEAN should remain silent over the developments of member states that affect the wider region," Anwar said.

"In all honesty, I believe that non-interference is not a license for indifference."

Invoking the words of Rizal, who he called "the greatest Malay", the prime minister cautioned against "sliding into the comfort zone of routine."

"Routine has allowed the world to fall behind our future potentials. Routine tells us to be divided... to hit one another, fueled by the convenience of a routine of social media, fake news, misplaced nationalism, and certainly Islamophobia," he said.

An internationally renowned expert on Rizal, Anwar cited two of the national hero's works, namely "The Philippines A Century Hence" and "Indolence of the Filipino", which he noted for debunking Western stereotypes.

"Again, it begs repeating this immortal line from Dr. Jose Rizal, who I must reiterate remains truly an Asian renaissance man, that justice is the foremost virtue of the civilizing races. It subdues the barbarous nations while injustice arouses the weakest," Anwar said.

Emphasizing justice and compassion and the need for decolonization, Anwar also called for a "robust and spirited cultural, social, and political discourse" while remaining committed to cooperation.

The prime minister also touted the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which he called the world's largest free trade agreement. However, Anwar warned that economic growth, no matter how robust, "should never be attained on the sacrificial altar of justice compassion and moral uprightness."

HOMECOMING

The Malaysian prime minister was welcomed by UP President Angelo Jimenez, who recalled Anwar's connection to the university.

"We are pleasantly aware that for your excellency, this is a kind of homecoming, having come to visit UP as a young student leader to seek the counsel of the late and beloved university professor emeritus Cesar Adib Majul, our foremost expert in Islamic studies," Jimenez said.

A seasoned politician and longtime opposition figure, Malaysia's 10th prime minister was a student leader in the 1960s.

Anwar, meanwhile, congratulated Filipinos and the UP community for the "courage and convictions " in upholding democracy.

"We have demonstrated beyond the shadow of a doubt that we are able to confront arrogant powers and show to us and ASEAN and beyond that defeat in times of trouble is not an option," Anwar said.

"You have shown that democracy is not a mere slogan to be held about only in the times of elections. And rightfully used democracy to empower the people to determine their future for the better."

Anwar is on a two-day official visit to the Philippines — a first for a foreign leader under the new administration of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The two leaders held a meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday.

Anwar also held a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal monument in Manila.

