Entamoeba histolytica trophozoite. Image by Stefan Walkowski

The city of San Carlos, Negros Occidental has declared a state of health emergency after hundreds of people were hospitalized this February due to amoebiasis.

Joe Alingasa, incident management team spokesman in San Carlos, Negros Occidental, said the mayor's office declared the state of health emergency after the local hospital treated 469 cases of suspected amoebiasis in 18 barangays from February 1-March 1.

Of the cases, 60 percent were confirmed to be amoebiasis while the rest were cases of acute gastroenteritis.

Two children - both 3-year-old boys - have died due to amoebiasis.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, amoebiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a one-celled parasite called Entamoeba histolytica, which is spread through human feces.

Alingasa said local health authorities have traced the infections to contaminated water sources as well as streetfood sold at a school in Barangay Buluangan.

"Unfortunately, maraming water sources after the rainy season...contaminated ng e coli and coliform," he said.